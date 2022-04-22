Hall of Famers celebrate and pigeon lands at Crucible – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 22.
Premier League greats rubbed shoulders.
Ian Wright’s former team-mate paid tribute.
Manchester United were in training, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the fold.
Rangers showed support to their former keeper.
Jamie Carragher interviewed Jurgen Klopp.
Lotte Wubben-Moy signed a new deal at Arsenal.
And her team-mate was thrilled.
James Maddison enjoyed the snooker.
Dame Laura Kenny opened up on a difficult period.
Yan Bingtao’s match suddenly rose up the pecking order.
One day until it’s fight time.
Mikaela Mayer was at the Fury-Whyte weigh-in.
Conor McGregor looked on.
Peter Wright had his morning sorted.
Lovely weather in Imola.
Alexander Albon suffered a brake problem that halted qualifying.
Romain Grosjean just about avoided the wall.
