Search

23 Apr 2022

France Women keep up Grand Slam bid with comfortable win over Wales

France Women keep up Grand Slam bid with comfortable win over Wales

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Wales’ hopes of TikTok Women’s Six Nations glory were wiped out as France kept themselves on course for the Grand Slam with an emphatic 33-5 bonus-point win in Cardiff.

The Welsh, seeking to respond to their 58–5 round-three mauling in England, were on the back foot from the outset and trailed 26-0 at the break.

French scrum-half Laure Sansus – the tournament’s leading try scorer – took her tally to six with a pair of scores, either side of wing Caroline Boujard and full-back Chloe Jacquet going over.

Les Bleues continued to dominate after the restart. Fly-half Jessy Tremouliere, who added the extras on three of the first four scores, converted her own 54th-minute try to further stretch the scoreboard.

Wales offered some resistance in the final 25 minutes and claimed a consolation try in the final moments through replacement flanker Sioned Harries.

France will bid to complete a tournament clean sweep next Saturday when defending champions England visit Bayonne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media