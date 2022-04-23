Colby Bishop involved in both goals as Accrington overcome Lincoln

Ten-man Accrington celebrated a 2-1 win in their final home game of the Sky Bet League One campaign against Lincoln, with both teams now safe from the drop.

In an eventful opening, Liam Cullen’s shot crashed against a post for the Imps while Jack Nolan’s header hit the top of the crossbar for the home side.

Stanley opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Tommy Leigh headed the ball goalwards and Colby Bishop, on the line with Imps defender Adam Jackson, forced the ball into the net with the strike credited as an own goal.

Stanley continued to press and Imps keeper Jordan Wright denied Ross Sykes on the stroke of half-time and Mitch Clark just after the restart.

Accrington doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Ethan Hamilton’s strike was pushed out by Wright but into the path of Bishop, who fired into the empty net.

However, Stanley lost goalkeeper Toby Savin in the 61st minute when he was sent off for handling outside his area.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Lewis Fiorini rifled home what proved to be a consolation for Lincoln.