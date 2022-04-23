Search

23 Apr 2022

Joe Garner nets crucial equaliser for Fleetwood to break AFC Wimbledon hearts

Joe Garner nets crucial equaliser for Fleetwood to break AFC Wimbledon hearts

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Joe Garner scored a late equaliser as Fleetwood snatched a 1-1 draw at home to League One relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Luke McCormick’s goal had put the Dons minutes from their first win since December and kept alive their hopes of escaping the drop.

But Garner’s free-kick two minutes from time moved them out of the bottom four on goal difference, with the Dons three points from safety with one game left.

Fleetwood made the early running and could have led through Anthony Pilkington, whose shot was deflected and saved by Nikola Tzanev, or Josh Harrop, who fired wide when in on goal.

But it was McCormick who struck midway through the first half, receiving a lay-off from Jack Rudoni and stroking the ball effortlessly into the top corner.

The Dons went close to doubling their lead just before the break but Sam Cosgrove headed wide from eight yards when he beat Toto Nsiala to Lee Brown’s cross.

Cian Hayes’ shot after cutting in almost got Fleetwood back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half but sailed just wide.

The pressure showed on both sides in a feisty second half littered with fouls and mistakes, with chances hard to come by.

But Garner kept his cool with a free-kick from the edge of the box as stoppage time loomed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media