MK Dons keep pressure on Rotherham with win over Morecambe

Harry Darling and Daniel Harvie struck either side of half-time to hand automatic-promotion chasing MK Dons a 2-0 win over Morecambe at Stadium MK.
The Dons are level on points with Rotherham in League One, sitting third on goal difference, but have played one game more.
Darling opened the scoring in the 20th minute, after a solo run from inside his own half saw him evade the away side’s defenders before turning and getting his right-footed shot away, which took a nick off the post on its way into the back of Trevor Carson’s goal.
Midfielder Scott Twine was at the centre of everything and came close to scoring his 17th league goal of the season 13 minutes into the second half when he took aim from outside the box, forcing Carson into a great save.
With just over 10 minutes left, the home side doubled their lead to put the result beyond doubt.
After advancing in-field, Harvie tried his luck from outside the box and his effort took a slight deflection off Rhys Bennett before finding its way into the back of the net.
