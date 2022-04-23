Search

Grimsby keep play-off push going with come-from-behind defeat of Torquay

Grimsby came from behind to beat Torquay 2-1, with a late Tristan Abrahams penalty sealing the success.

The Mariners stay in the National League play-off places in sixth, while the Gulls drop to 10th.

Asa Hall scored in the 28th minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net to give Torquay the lead.

Grimsby responded in the 39th minute when Harry Clifton fired the ball in from distance to level the scores.

The hosts came close when Ryan Taylor hit the bar 10 minutes into the second half and Clifton had an opportunity to get his second goal but saw his effort fly wide.

However, Grimsby were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute and Abrahams sent Shaun MacDonald the wrong way to earn three points.

