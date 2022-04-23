Search

23 Apr 2022

Forest Green clinch automatic promotion to League one after Bristol Rovers draw

Forest Green clinch automatic promotion to League one after Bristol Rovers draw

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Forest Green clinched automatic promotion from League Two with a hard-earned goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

Needing a point to guarantee a top-three finish, the visitors turned in a committed display and just about edged a thrilling encounter.

For Bristol, the point strengthened their play-off hopes and maintained hopes of grabbing third place.

Forest Green had the better of a high-tempo first half, creating two great chances.

Regan Hendry saw his 10th minute shot blocked on the line, while Ebrina Adams was denied by a fine James Belshaw save on the half hour.

Bristol’s best first-half effort was an early run and shot from Antony Evans, which was comfortably saved by Luke McGee.

Belshaw distinguished himself again in the second half, saving from Jamille Matt, Jack Aitchison and Nick Cadden.

McGee was also busier, keeping out efforts from Elliot Anderson and substitute Luke Thomas twice, including once in stoppage time.

The Forest Green staff and players celebrated on the pitch at full-time and had to be protected by stewards as home fans also got onto the playing surface.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media