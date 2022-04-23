Search

23 Apr 2022

John Rooney fires 10-man Barrow to victory over play-off hopefuls Sutton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

John Rooney scored a 68th-minute winner as 10-man Barrow defeated Sky Bet League Two play-off chasers Sutton 1-0.

But a dramatic second half that saw Sutton’s Rob Milsom miss a penalty also included a late allegation of racism from the crowd towards a visiting player.

That contributed to 10 minutes of stoppage time but Phil Brown’s Barrow clung on for three vital points against the odds.

Home delight at Rooney’s fifth goal of the season quickly turned to despair. Josh Kay, booked in the opening half, was cautioned for something said to referee Ben Toner as the players walked back to re-start.

Minutes later Barrow conceded a penalty for Connor Brown’s foul on striker Omar Bugiel.

However, Paul Farman came to the Bluebirds rescue with a stunning spot-kick stop from Milsom.

As Sutton searched for an equaliser, the game was halted for an incident involving home fans with the referee speaking to both managers before resuming the game.

But Barrow held firm to make it seven points from their last three games to keep alive their league status.

