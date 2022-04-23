Charles Vernam bags a goal and an assist as Bradford see off sorry Scunthorpe

Mark Hughes enjoyed his first home win as Bradford manager as the Bantams beat already-relegated Scunthorpe with a 2-1 League Two victory at Valley Parade.

The result ended a run of nine home matches without a win, five of them since Hughes became manager at the end of February.

Bradford made the perfect start, going ahead after just 18 seconds through midfielder Jamie Walker – on loan from Hearts – following a four-man move.

Lee Angol collected a headed clearance from Fiacre Kelleher and played the ball out to Charles Vernam on the left, who crossed the ball into the goalmouth where Walker slipped it past goalkeeper Rory Watson.

Before Scunthorpe could recover, the home side scored a second goal, Vernam firing low into the corner of the net from 20 yards after five minutes.

Angol was denied, first by Ryan Delaney and then by Watson as Bradford were in search of a third before Scunthorpe pulled one back after 33 minutes.

Rekeil Pyke blocked Alex Bass’ clearance and the ball rebounded into the empty net off goalkeeper Bass for an own goal.

At the other end, Dion Pereira had a shot charged down and Vernam sped down the left before cutting in, only to see his right-footed shot rebound from the underside of the crossbar three minutes before half-time.

Bradford dominated the second half without being able to add to their score but their early two-goal burst was enough to give them their first home win since beating Salford on January 16 and only their fifth at Valley Parade this season.