23 Apr 2022

Ryan De Havilland nets stoppage-time winner for 10-man Barnet at Eastleigh

Ryan De Havilland nets stoppage-time winner for 10-man Barnet at Eastleigh

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Ryan De Havilland scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as 10-man Barnet earned their first victory in six games after beating Eastleigh 3-2.

Eastleigh took the lead in the 15th minute when Sam Smart tapped the ball home.

Barnet were awarded a penalty in the 48th minute and Adam Marriott slotted home from the spot before putting the Bees in front just two minutes later, finding the bottom corner.

The Spitfires were soon back level when Danny Whitehall headed home a free-kick from Jake Hesketh in the 56th minute.

Eastleigh were then awarded a penalty in the 71st minute but Whitehall’s effort smashed off the bar.

Barnet were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute after Reece Grego-Cox was dismissed, but De Havilland struck in added time, firing into an empty net to earn three points for the Bees.

