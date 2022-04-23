Search

23 Apr 2022

Gary McSheffrey knows Doncaster have run out of games in survival fight

Gary McSheffrey knows Doncaster have run out of games in survival fight

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey had mixed emotions following his side’s 2-0 win over Burton.

McSheffrey was pleased on the one hand to see Rovers maintaining their positive late-season performances with the victory, which came courtesy of goals from Joe Dodoo and Josh Martin, plus Jonathan Mitchell’s penalty save from Gassan Ahadme.

But he admitted some frustration too that time has run out on the bid to remain in League One.

Rovers need a win at Oxford on the final day of the season, plus results to go their way and an unlikely 29-goal swing in order to survive.

“We’ve picked up some momentum now and that is five games where I’m happy with how the lads have played,” he said.

“They’ve got on the ball and been brave. They showed the ugly side of it in this game, winning second balls and digging in.

“The momentum has picked up and it’s just unfortunate that we’ve run out of games with it.

“It’s just important for us to finish the season as strongly as we can and keep this momentum going.

“We want to give the fans something to be optimistic about coming back to this stadium next season.

“I think they can probably see how we want to play with the performance level of late.

“I told them to go out and win the last game here because they’re not here for a while and they’ve done that.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also wants his side to end a good campaign on a positive note after this disappointing result.

The Brewers host Wycombe in their final match of the season next weekend and Hasselbaink is calling for significant improvement.

“We owe it to our fans to do the right thing and be competitive, as we always are, and win the game against Wycombe,” he said.

“We missed the penalty and that was where the game swung. I don’t know why because we should have kept doing the same thing.

“It gave Doncaster more confidence and they got the upper hand. They scored a goal with us sleeping from the throw-in.

“In the second half, they changed their system and invited us to break them down. But a mistake left us wide open and allowed them to score. They’ve had two shots at goal and scored two times.

“With our final pass we looked very stressed. We are not calm. We got in really good areas where we needed to suck people in and then make the pass but we were too quick to make it.”

