24 Apr 2022

World number one Novak Djokovic loses Serbia Open final to Andrey Rublev

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

World number one Novak Djokovic remains without an ATP Tour title this season after losing to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open.

Djokovic fought back from a set down for the fourth time this week in front of his home fans in Belgrade, but ran out of steam in the decider as Rublev powered to a 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-0 victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

It was Rublev’s first win over a world number one and gives the 24-year-old a third tour-level title of the season – equalling the tally of Rafael Nadal – following previous victories in Marseille and Dubai in February.

Rublev broke Djokovic’s serve twice in the opening set and saved five set points in the second to force a tie-break, but Djokovic roared into a 5-2 lead and let out a roar of delight as he levelled the contest.

However, the efforts of the week then seemed to catch up with Djokovic and Rublev broke his opponent’s serve three times to storm through the decider without losing a game.

“It is big to play against you and share the court for the second time,” Rublev said to Djokovic during the trophy ceremony.

“I hope we have more battles. I feel so great here, it is a very nice city. It feels really special. I want to say a big thanks to all the spectators for supporting all the players all week. To see full crowds again is special for all of us.”

