Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.
Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte.
Liverpool boosted their title hopes with derby victory over Everton.
Chelsea edged out West Ham.
Unbelievable Jeff!
Becks loves spring.
Stuart Pearce celebrated his 60th birthday.
Neymar was celebrating Paris St Germain’s title win.
What a strike from Joelinton!
Christian Eriksen reflected on Saturday’s visit of old friends.
John Terry enjoyed his time on the golf course.
Genie Bouchard teed off.
Serena finally made it to the tea room.
Emma Raducanu enjoyed her week in Germany.
Jos Buttler travelled in style.
Jonny Bairstow had his work cut out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.