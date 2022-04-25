Search

25 Apr 2022

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday.

The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury.

Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start with fourth-placed Sunderland aiming to take a giant step towards the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Dennis Cirkin is set to be ruled out of the Black Cats’ final two games against Rotherham and Morecambe.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has no new injury issues as the Millers go in search of a win that would take them to within touching distance of automatic promotion.

Freddie Ladapo was a shock omission from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oxford, and January signing Georgie Kelly could again be preferred to the 15-goal striker.

Josh Vickers, Mickel Miller, Shane Ferguson and Will Grigg are all unavailable.

Second-placed Rotherham, who are on the same points as MK Dons with a game in hand, have a better goal difference of six than their Buckinghamshire rivals heading into their penultimate match at the Stadium of Light.

