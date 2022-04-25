Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage

Rhys Oates is available for Mansfield against Stevenage after shaking off a thigh problem.
The striker started Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crawley and is expected to retain his place.
Nigel Clough could name an unchanged line-up which would mean Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk remaining on the bench.
Mansfield are sixth in Sky Bet League Two and victory would all-but guarantee a play-off spot.
Stevenage have survived this season after a 2-0 win over Tranmere.
They are expected to be unchanged following the victory with Chris Lines again on the bench.
Long-term injury victim Jake Reeves will be unavailable and is not expected to play again this term.
The former Brentford midfielder has been out since February with a broken arm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.