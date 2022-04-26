Search

26 Apr 2022

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams each take command of their quarter-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams each take command of their quarter-finals

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams took command of their respective quarter-finals on day 11 of the World Championship in Sheffield.

O’Sullivan benefited from an error-strewn display from Stephen Maguire to open up a 6-2 lead following their opening session, with Williams leading Yan Bingtao by the same margin after winning four frames in a row.

Maguire won a scrappy opening frame which had threatened to degenerate into a stalemate, with the green, brown and blue all clustered around the same corner pocket, but O’Sullivan quickly levelled the scores and moved in front with a run of 54 in the third.

The six-time champion looked unhappy with the state of his tip on several occasions but stretched his lead with the aid of breaks of 70 and 123 before Maguire crucially won an eventful eighth frame.

The Scot initially missed an attempted double on the final red and then went in-off when he did double it following an O’Sullivan safety, but O’Sullivan failed to pot the yellow to the middle and Maguire gratefully cleared up.

Yan fought back from 2-0 down with breaks of 102 and 85, but Williams found his scoring touch after the mid-session interval to produce breaks of 60, 106, 72 and 77, Yan failing to pot a single ball in the last three frames.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media