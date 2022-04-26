Search

26 Apr 2022

Sutton beat Crawley to keep play-off bid on track

Sutton beat Crawley to keep play-off bid on track

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Sutton boosted their play-off hopes with a routine 3-0 win over Crawley.

The Londoners raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes with goals from Alistair Smith and Richie Bennett, and Smith bagged his brace with five minutes left to wrap up the win.

The midfielder got Sutton off to a flyer after smashing home from outside the box after four minutes.

It got even better when Bennett headed home Robert Milsom’s free-kick three minutes later.

Aramide Oteh fired wide after pouncing on the rebound following a good save by Dean Bouzanis.

Donovan Wilson and David Ajiboye fired wide before Bennett was denied by the feet of Glenn Morris in stoppage time.

Oteh had a shot blocked as Crawley started the second half positively.

Wilson fired wide after a great individual run before Will Randall had a shot saved on 56 minutes.

Smith was off target after Ajiboye played him in with seven minutes to go but was not to be denied two minutes later when he emphatically fired home.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media