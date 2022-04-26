Search

26 Apr 2022

Lee Gregory’s treble sends Sheffield Wednesday closer to play-off place

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Lee Gregory scored an incredible hat-trick to fire Sheffield Wednesday back into the League One play-off zone as they triumphed 3-2 at relegation-threatened Fleetwood.

Gregory scored twice inside a minute late on to hand the Owls a precious win, while Fleetwood now face a final-day battle to stave off the drop as they hover above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Gregory coolly slotted home his first in the third minute after meeting Jack Hunt’s precise through-ball.

George Byers went close to a second for Wednesday, before Fleetwood levelled after 18 minutes.

Cian Hayes’ low cross was only half-cleared, with Callum Camps pouncing on the loose ball before driving home from the edge of the box.

Fleetwood went ahead in the 34th minute when Joe Garner headed home Dan Batty’s free-kick.

Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan then clipped an effort against a post, with Callum Paterson’s shot from the rebound deflecting onto the opposite post.

In the 63rd minute Wednesday substitute Josh Windass fired a side-footed effort disappointingly over the top.

Gregory then struck twice inside 45 seconds to turn the game on its head again.

He nodded home Massimo Luongo’s sweet cross, before then robbing Batty and going on to drill sweetly home from 22 yards to snatch a vital victory that lifted them two points above seventh-placed Wycombe.

