Jack Bridge earns Southend win over Boreham Wood

Southend beat Boreham Wood 1-0 at Roots Hall to chalk up a third straight Vanarama National League win.
The Shrimpers pressed during the early exchanges before Shaun Hobson fired wide following a knockdown from a free-kick and Jason Demetriou headed into the side netting.
The visitors threatened at the start of the second half as forward Tyrone Marsh shot over when the ball dropped to him in the penalty area.
Southend finally broke the deadlock with 13 minutes left as Jack Bridge headed in at the far post from Demetriou’s cross, and it as almost 2-0 when Harry Cardwell hit the woodwork late on.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.