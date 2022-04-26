Search

Ten-man Swindon maintain chase for play-off place with win over Forest Green

Swindon maintained their chase for the play-offs as goals from Louie Barry and Jack Payne were enough to earn 10-man Town a 2-1 win over already-promoted Forest Green.

An attack-laden first half produced an abundance of goalscoring chances, but it was Swindon who made the most of their opportunities.

Rovers’ Jordan Moore-Taylor threatened with a header off the post but the home side responded to take control of proceedings by scoring two goals before the interval.

Louie Barry rounded off a counter-attack to score his sixth goal in Swindon colours and put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, before Jack Payne struck five minutes before half-time to double their lead.

Swindon were reduced to 10 men as Ellis Iandolo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on the halfway line, and the hosts then conceded as substitute Josh March pounced on Lewis Ward’s save to reduce the deficit minutes later.

The home side defended well despite a late barrage of attacks and held on and claim a much-needed victory that keeps them in the top six race.

