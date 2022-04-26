Search

27 Apr 2022

Nigel Clough admits Mansfield looked nervy during win over Stevenage

Nigel Clough admits Mansfield looked nervy during win over Stevenage

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Nigel Clough admitted Mansfield were “a bit nervous and a bit jittery” during the 2-0 win over battling Stevenage that kept the Stags in the hunt for automatic promotion in League Two.

Second-half goals from George Lapslie and Matty Longstaff finally saw off the visitors to leave the fifth-placed Stags one point off the top three.

Clough said: “The most important aspect was getting in at half-time at 0-0 as Stevenage started the game well. We were a bit nervous and a bit jittery.

“I told the lads well done at half-time for coming in 0-0 and told them to relax and start playing how we can play.

“It was hugely unjust we didn’t get at least a point at Carlisle, let alone the three which would have put our fate in our hands.

“But these two wins have set us up for the last two games and it’s so tight we’re still not even sure if we’re going to be in the play-offs let alone challenging for the third spot.

“We now have to go to Salford and win. Do that it will guarantee us a play-off spot and we’d be going into the last day with a chance of automatic.”

Stevenage defended stubbornly in the first half and created the best chance as Luke Norris robbed Stephen McLaughlin on the right and forced Nathan Bishop to tip away his low finish at full stretch.

But, in the 51st minute, Lapslie forced the ball home from six yards from a short corner.

And with Stevenage down to 10 men near the end after losing Terence Vancooten to injury after making all three substitutions, the Stags added a second in stoppage time as Longstaff’s low 10-yard finish completed a fine string of passing.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans quit Mansfield in 2018 with the team flying high and he was booed all night by the home fans.

“This club has great owners and you could see tonight they like you or don’t like you,” he said.

“But when you leave them with one defeat in 23 or something you understand what you might get when you come back.

“I think Mansfield would have been in League One if I had stayed.

“I am a Glasgow Celtic supporter and if their manager left us after only one defeat in 23 and looking like we were sailing towards promotion I’d probably boo him when he came back as well.

“I desperately hope they go up to League One. The fans deserve it and more importantly the Radford family deserve promotion.”

On the game, he added: “We were frighteningly ahead in the first half – possession, chances and two clear penalties for handball not given.

“But second half we didn’t come out and it was a poor performance. We gave the ball away too easily.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media