Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho among the absentees for Manchester United

Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are among a swathe of Manchester United absentees for the clash with Chelsea.
Maguire (knee) and Sancho (tonsillitis) are out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.
Fred, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain absent, with teenagers Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire, Alejandro Garnacho and Alvaro Fernandez among those pushing to be involved for injury-hit United.
Antonio Rudiger and Reece James could return for Chelsea.
Rudiger has been sidelined with groin trouble, while James missed Sunday’s 1-0 win over West Ham with twinges in his troublesome hamstrings.
Andreas Christensen could return after illness.
Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Ronaldo.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.
