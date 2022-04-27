Search

27 Apr 2022

Emma Raducanu focused on ‘sparring partners’ after splitting with coach

Emma Raducanu focused on ‘sparring partners’ after splitting with coach

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Emma Raducanu admitted it was a tough decision to split from coach Torben Beltz after less than six months working together, but intends to focus on using “sparring partners” to continue her development.

The US Open champion hired the German, best known for guiding Angelique Kerber through her professional career, at the end of last season, but it has proved another short-lived relationship.

The news followed Raducanu’s best week since hiring Beltz, with back-to-back wins on clay at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and an encouraging performance in defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu, who is up to 11 in the world rankings, has switched coaches frequently during her junior days and worked with Nigel Sears over her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last summer, before turning to Andrew Richardson for the US Open.

The 19-year-old continues her clay-court baptism in Madrid this week, where she will face a first-round match against Czech player Tereza Martincova, whom she beat in the recent Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Prague.

In the short-term, Raducanu will be supported by the Lawn Tennis Association and head of women’s tennis Iain Bates until she looks to formulate a way forward.

The British number one has been linked to a potential partnership with Riccardo Piatti having recently trained at the Italian’s academy, but for now remains comfortable in her own regime.

“Torben is a great guy. I really enjoyed my time with him on and off the court. He is one of the nicest people I’ve met so obviously it was a tough one to split with someone like that,” Raducanu said in Madrid on Wednesday.

“But I feel like right now I’m very comfortable with my current training. I’m feeling very confident in what I’m doing and how I’m working.

“I feel like over the last few weeks it’s definitely become more apparent and especially as I’ve spent more time on the tour playing more matches against these top opponents, that I kind of understand what I feel like I need more of.

“I think Torben has been great for me because when I wanted someone with tour experience, I think for my first six months on the tour, it was very valuable.”

Raducanu added, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “I think going forward I’ll probably be putting a lot more emphasis on sparring.

“It is becoming more apparent to me as I spend more time on the tour is just getting used to these girls’ ball speed.

“I like to mix it up. I like to work very specifically and I’m very clear on what I want to work on. A lot of the time those ideas come from myself.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media