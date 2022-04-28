Search

28 Apr 2022

Zak Hardaker’s return to action for Leeds on hold after suspected seizure

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Leeds have revealed new signing Zak Hardaker suffered a suspected seizure whilst out walking with his young son and needed the help of a nearby paramedic.

Hardaker suffered the attack on Tuesday, the day his signing was announced, and was taken to Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield, where he underwent tests before being discharged.

The 30-year-old England full-back, who was a free agent after being released by Wigan last Friday, was named in Leeds interim coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s initial squad for Friday’s Super League match against Hull KR at Headingley but will not now play.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “At this moment in time our only concern is Zak’s health and we will provide him and his family with whatever support is required.

“The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery.”

Leeds say Hardaker, who has signed a deal to the end of the season, trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday morning before a community team activity after lunch and returning home.

Hardaker said: “Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived.

“It does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.

“It is so disappointing that I will not get to play on Friday but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible.”

