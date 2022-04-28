Search

28 Apr 2022

Neil Critchley could ring the changes once again for Blackpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley may look to make changes once again when they face already-relegated Derby.

Critchley brought in Oliver Casey and Matty Virtue for rare starts in the Seasiders’ 2-0 win over Barnsley in midweek and may look to experiment with the side once again.

Defender Richard Keogh dropped out of the squad in midweek and could return against his former club.

Forward Owen Dale scored on his return to the team and could start once again.

Derby will be without midfielder Krystian Bielik for the trip to Bloomfield Road.

The 24-year-old missed the Rams’ 3-1 defeat to Bristol City last time out and will also miss the weekend’s game through injury.

Defender Festy Ebosele has missed Derby’s last two games with an injury but Rooney confirmed he will return to the squad.

Captain Tom Lawrence is available once again after he served a one-match ban for two bookings in their 1-0 defeat to QPR.

