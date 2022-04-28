Search

28 Apr 2022

Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea through injury

Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea through injury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea.

The forward was absent for the midweek win against Fulham after picking up a hamstring injury against Peterborough.

Philip Zinckernagel and Jack Colback will also be checked after picking up knocks in the Cottagers clash.

Forward Keinan Davis is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Swansea manager Russell Martin has confirmed they have been handed a big blow with Ben Cabango out for the rest of the season.

The defender is also set to miss Wales’ summer fixtures after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

Olivier Ntcham could make his return to the side for the Forest clash.

Winger Jamie Paterson could also return but his fitness will be assessed beforehand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media