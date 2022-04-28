Search

28 Apr 2022

QPR suffering from injury crisis as they take on Sheffield United

QPR suffering from injury crisis as they take on Sheffield United

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

QPR boss Mark Warburton has lamented an “unprecedented” injury situation as he prepares to welcome Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Sheffield United to west London on Friday night.

The Hoops saw their own promotion bid falter after a poor run of form since the turn of the year with the number of players unavailable to Warburton not helping their case.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng (thigh) remains out, as does Moses Odubajo (calf).

Yoann Barbet could play some part if he overcomes a late fitness test on a knee problem while Jeff Hendrick was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss at Stoke as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Sheffield United would all-but secure a play-off place if they take three points before any of their rivals play over the rest of the weekend.

The Blades are currently two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh place having returned to winning ways against Cardiff last time out.

Veteran striker Billy Sharp could return to the starting line-up having come off the bench last time out following a hamstring issue.

Fellow forward Ollie McBurnie (foot) is missing for the rest of the campaign with David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle also all unavailable.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media