QPR suffering from injury crisis as they take on Sheffield United

QPR boss Mark Warburton has lamented an “unprecedented” injury situation as he prepares to welcome Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Sheffield United to west London on Friday night.

The Hoops saw their own promotion bid falter after a poor run of form since the turn of the year with the number of players unavailable to Warburton not helping their case.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng (thigh) remains out, as does Moses Odubajo (calf).

Yoann Barbet could play some part if he overcomes a late fitness test on a knee problem while Jeff Hendrick was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss at Stoke as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Sheffield United would all-but secure a play-off place if they take three points before any of their rivals play over the rest of the weekend.

The Blades are currently two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh place having returned to winning ways against Cardiff last time out.

Veteran striker Billy Sharp could return to the starting line-up having come off the bench last time out following a hamstring issue.

Fellow forward Ollie McBurnie (foot) is missing for the rest of the campaign with David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle also all unavailable.