Search

28 Apr 2022

Stuart O’Keefe doubtful with calf problem as Gillingham battle to beat the drop

Stuart O’Keefe doubtful with calf problem as Gillingham battle to beat the drop

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Gillingham are sweating on captain Stuart O’Keefe as they try and seal League One survival against promotion-chasing Rotherham.

O’Keefe has been playing with a calf problem in recent weeks and is being carefully managed this week.

Winger Mustapha Carayol looks set to miss out with a hamstring injury, while Charlie Kelman is suspended and Robbie McKenzie has an ankle problem.

The Gills need to better Fleetwood’s result or win and hope Morecambe lose if they have any chance of beating the drop.

Rotherham are hoping to exit the division at the other end and they have plenty of permutations as well.

Matching MK Dons’ result at Plymouth will definitely see them promoted while they could lose and still go up if the Dons draw. If they win and Wigan draw or lose, the Millers will be champions.

Boss Paul Warne has no fresh injury concerns, with Josh Vickers (hand), Mickel Miller and Will Grigg (both hamstring) all out.

Striker Freddie Ladapo looks set to be frozen out again, having been dropped for the last two games.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media