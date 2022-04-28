Search

28 Apr 2022

John Akinde hoping to start for Colchester against Walsall

28 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Colchester forward John Akinde could be in line for a recall for the final home game of the Sky Bet League Two season against Walsall.

U’s boss Wayne Brown had named an unchanged starting XI again for the win at Newport, which helped pull his team further clear of the drop zone.

Akinde impressed as a substitute during the second half, scoring not long after being sent on and helped set up Noah Chilvers for the winning goal.

Cameron Coxe also impressed when coming on at right-back, having replaced on-loan Ipswich defender Myles Kenlock just after the hour, so could be involved again. Defenders Ryan Clampin (knee) and Tom Dallison (groin) remain doubts.

Walsall have been dealt another blow with confirmation that captain Joss Labadie has suffered a serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old was forced off during Saturday’s win over Port Vale, and is expected to be out for around nine months.

The Saddlers were already without forward Conor Wilkinson after he suffered an ACL injury which could sideline him for around a year.

Midfielder Sam Perry is pressing for a start after he came off the bench to score against Vale, while defender Stephen Ward recently announced his decision to retire.

