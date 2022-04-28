Search

28 Apr 2022

Elliott Bennett assessed as Shrewsbury prepare to host promotion-chasing Wigan

Elliott Bennett assessed as Shrewsbury prepare to host promotion-chasing Wigan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Shrewsbury have been assessing Elliott Bennett ahead of their season-concluding clash with Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Saturday.

The wing-back has been missing for the last two games while recovering from an ankle injury.

The Shrews have also been without Ethan Ebanks-Landell (knee) and David Davis (ankle).

Steve Cotterill’s men head into their final match of the campaign lying 17th in the table.

There is a chance of James McClean returning to action for Wigan at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The winger has been working towards fitness after suffering a knee injury against Bolton on April 2.

Curtis Tilt (hamstring), Tom Bayliss (groin) and Josh Magennis (Achilles) remain unavailable.

Leam Richardson’s Latics will guarantee automatic promotion by claiming a point from the contest, with them currently lying three clear of third-placed MK Dons, while they are two ahead of second-placed Rotherham.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media