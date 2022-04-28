Elliott Bennett assessed as Shrewsbury prepare to host promotion-chasing Wigan

Shrewsbury have been assessing Elliott Bennett ahead of their season-concluding clash with Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Saturday.
The wing-back has been missing for the last two games while recovering from an ankle injury.
The Shrews have also been without Ethan Ebanks-Landell (knee) and David Davis (ankle).
Steve Cotterill’s men head into their final match of the campaign lying 17th in the table.
There is a chance of James McClean returning to action for Wigan at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
The winger has been working towards fitness after suffering a knee injury against Bolton on April 2.
Curtis Tilt (hamstring), Tom Bayliss (groin) and Josh Magennis (Achilles) remain unavailable.
Leam Richardson’s Latics will guarantee automatic promotion by claiming a point from the contest, with them currently lying three clear of third-placed MK Dons, while they are two ahead of second-placed Rotherham.
