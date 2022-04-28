Klopp extends Reds stay, Stokes named Test skipper – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.
Jurgen Klopp extended his Anfield stay.
Rio Ferdinand enjoyed ‘Karrrrrrim’ Benzema’s Champions League masterclass.
Tongue-in-cheek from Gary Neville?
Walkies with Gary Lineker.
Another big win for Liverpool.
But still with work to do.
Liam Cooper was ready to go Down Under with Leeds.
Ben Stokes was named England’s new Test captain.
A different kind of ‘pitch’ for Masters champ Scottie Scheffler.
Judd Trump was ready to battle with snooker’s ‘Class of 92’.
Yan Bingtao reflected on his Crucible challenge.
Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.
As was DC.
Lando Norris was back to work.
What a win for Niki Lauda.
McLaren look back at a 1-2 finish.
Roger Federer helped out.
It was draft day in Las Vegas.
Scotland’s David Ojabo had some special visitors.
Second in Italy for Amber Hill.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.