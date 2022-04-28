Harlee Dean could return from injury as Sheffield Wednesday face Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday defender Harlee Dean could return against Portsmouth as his side bid to seal a play-off place.
Dean has missed the last three games due to a calf injury and was close to returning for the midweek win at Fleetwood.
Boss Darren Moore must also decide whether to hand a start to fit-again striker Dean Windass, who made his first appearance since February off the bench on Tuesday night.
On-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson is pushing for a recall as the Owls bid to guarantee a top-six finish with victory.
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley could name an unchanged starting line-up once again.
Cowley is expected to resist the temptation to rotate his squad, but Aiden O’Brien is pushing for a start after stepping off the bench to score a late winner in the midweek victory against Wigan.
Defender Connor Ogilvie shook off a hamstring strain to play the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night and is likely to continue.
Pompey are seven points adrift of the play-offs, but are unbeaten in their last five matches and are bidding for a fifth win in six.
