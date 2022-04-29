Search

29 Apr 2022

Reading manager Paul Ince down to 15 fit players for fixture with West Brom

Reading manager Paul Ince down to 15 fit players for fixture with West Brom

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 11:55 AM

Reading interim manager Paul Ince is down to only 15 fit senior players for Saturday’s match against West Brom.

Tom Ince and Tom Holmes have been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury and illness respectively.

They join John Swift, Femi Azeez, Scott Dann, Andy Rinomhota and Felipe Araruna on a lengthy injury list.

Alen Halilovic is back in training and Ince said he would be involved, while Dejan Tetek will be assessed and could also feature.

West Brom will welcome Darnell Furlong back from suspension after he missed the goalless draw with Coventry last weekend.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaced Furlong, and Steve Bruce will have a decision to make as he assesses which players he wants to build around for next season.

Alex Mowatt is out for the rest of the season and striker Daryl Dike remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Andy Carroll is expected to retain his starting place to face the club he joined for two months earlier this season prior to moving to West Brom.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media