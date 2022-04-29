Wimbledon set to recall Paul Osew and Dan Csoka for their League One finale

Paul Osew and Dan Csoka could be recalled as AFC Wimbledon look to end a season destined for relegation from Sky Bet League One with a flourish as they welcome Accrington.

Defensive pair Osew (knee) and Csoka (hip) were available ahead of the penultimate game of the campaign at Fleetwood but were not risked in a 1-1 draw that all but confirmed their demotion.

They will now be pushing for a recall, as will captain Alex Woodyard, with the midfielder missing out against the Cod Army last Saturday because of a calf complaint.

Defender Nesta Guinness-Walker could start after dropping to the bench last weekend. The result at Highbury Stadium left the Dons three points adrift of safety and with an inferior goal difference to 20th-placed Fleetwood.

Accrington will be without Toby Savin for their final game of the season.

The goalkeeper was sent off last weekend for handling outside his area in the 2-1 win over Lincoln so he will serve a suspension.

Rosaire Longelo is also unavailable due to suspension following his dismissal at Bolton two weeks ago.

With only pride to play for when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Stanley are unlikely to risk the fitness of midfielder Harry Pell, who has been absent in recent weeks with a foot injury.