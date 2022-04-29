Search

29 Apr 2022

Forest Green without Matty Stevens as they welcome Harrogate to the New Lawn

Forest Green without Matty Stevens as they welcome Harrogate to the New Lawn

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Forest Green have no fresh injury concerns going into their clash with Harrogate.

Matty Stevens is the only long-term absentee for the side after sustaining an ACL injury that brought his season to an end.

Rob Edwards’ side secured promotion to League One with a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

The race for the League Two title will run down to the wire as Forest Green are top of the table but tied on points with already-promoted Exeter, who are second.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Harrogate, but manager Simon Weaver is still without a number of first-team players for the trip to the New Lawn.

Midfielder Lloyd Kerry is still expected to be sidelined with a hip issue.

Will Smith became the latest injury worry for the Sulphurites after rupturing his ACL against Northampton and will need surgery.

Harrogate are still without the services of Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Josh Falkingham, Brahima Diarra, Lewis Richards and Ryan Fallowfield.

