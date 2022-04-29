Search

29 Apr 2022

No new injuries for Newcastle ahead of meeting with title hopefuls Liverpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool.

England full-back Kieran Trippier is back in training after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, but the game will come too soon for him, while striker Callum Wilson is not as far advanced as he works his way back from Achilles and calf injuries.

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, with Howe admitting he does not know whether or not he will play for the club again this season.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss the trip to St James’ Park as he has still not recovered from a foot injury which has seen him sit out the last three matches.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas has returned to training after illness but midfielder Curtis Jones remains a doubt.

Centre-back Joel Matip, midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota could all return as manager Jurgen Klopp rotates his team ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Diaz, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino.

