29 Apr 2022

Ryan McLaughlin still sidelined as Morecambe finish season at home to Sunderland

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

Defender Ryan McLaughlin is still sidelined for Morecambe as they prepare to host Sunderland.

Shrimps’ manager Derek Adams confirmed that there is another player who will miss the Black Cats clash, but he did not name them.

Aside from those two absences, the team are otherwise “good to go” according to Adams.

Going into the final game of the season Morecambe are just two points above the League One relegation zone.

Dennis Cirkin could come back into contention for Sunderland as they travel to the Mazuma Stadium.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil revealed that the left-back is “pain-free” and edging closer to a return.

Aiden McGeady is also closing in on a return as he continues full training, while Carl Winchester remains sidelined.

Nathan Broadhead will be assessed after picking up a warm-up knock on Tuesday, but the forward was able to complete 52 minutes against Rotherham.

