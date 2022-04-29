Search

29 Apr 2022

Rochdale suffer Paul Downing injury blow ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Rochdale suffer Paul Downing injury blow ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Paul Downing will miss Rochdale’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

Manager Robbie Stockdale confirmed the defender has fractured his ankle and will be out for “a significant period of time”.

Max Taylor was brought in to start at Exeter in Downing’s place and could do so again against Rovers.

James Ball, George Broadbent, Tahvon Campbell, Joel Coleman and Jeriel Dorset are all sidelined for the Dale.

Bristol Rovers have no fresh concerns ahead of the trip to Lancashire.

Manager Joey Barton is hopeful that Josh Grant can be involved after missing the Forest Green game with a hamstring problem.

Leon Clarke will miss out and has been absent for Rovers’ last three matches after pulling up in the warm-up against Salford.

Rovers are in the League Two play-off places, sitting in sixth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media