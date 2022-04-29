Search

29 Apr 2022

Crawley welcome James Tilley back for visit of Leyton Orient

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Crawley will have midfielder James Tilley back from suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Leyton Orient.

Tilley was sent off for a second caution during the defeat at Mansfield, so sat out the 3-0 reverse at rivals Sutton on Tuesday night.

Forward Tom Nichols should be available having taken a knock late on against Sutton, when assistant manager Lewis Young was in charge after John Yems had been suspended while the club investigates allegations of discrimination against his own players.

Midfielder Mark Marshall and Derby loanee Isaac Hutchinson both came off the bench in midweek so could be in contention, while Jack Payne and top scorer Kwesi Appiah continue their recovery.

Leyton Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou returns from suspension for the trip to Broadfield Stadium, but defender Shadrach Ogie must now serve his own ban.

Kyprianou was sent off during the first half of the win at Swindon on Easter Monday and missed last weekend’s home defeat by Northampton, when Ethan Coleman sat in front of the back four.

Defender Ogie was shown a straight red card late on against the Cobblers, appearing to head-butt Danny Rose, with his three-game suspension carrying over to be completed at the start of next season.

Welshman Tom James has been back in training from a long-term hamstring problem and could feature in the final game against Tranmere, while defender Adam Thompson continues his own rehabilitation.

