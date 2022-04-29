Search

29 Apr 2022

Harvey Cribb a doubt for Scunthorpe against Hartlepool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill has a doubt over midfielder Harvey Cribb ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Hartlepool.

The 16-year-old, who has not been involved in the last four games, is nursing an injury, but his manager is hopeful that he will be available this weekend.

Hill has indicated his intention to persist with his recent policy of fielding as many homegrown players as he can as he assesses what the future may hold for the already-relegated club.

Full-back Mason O’Malley made his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury as a substitute in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bradford, but fellow defender George Taft, who has been missing since the end of March with a stomach problem, was still absent.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee will be back in the dugout for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, but has seen his squad further depleted by injury.

Pools have been unable to fill their substitutes’ bench for the last three games and look likely to be without midfielders Mark Shelton and Joe White this weekend.

Shelton has an ear problem and Newcastle loanee White is being assessed by his parent club after picking up an ankle injury.

Lee is already without Gary Liddle and has doubts over Neill Byrne, Nicky Featherstone and Bryn Morris, but is hopeful that striker Joe Grey may be available.

