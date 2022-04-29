Search

29 Apr 2022

Knee injury rules Conor McGrandles out of Lincoln’s home clash with Crewe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Conor McGrandles will miss Lincoln’s final game of the season at home to relegated Crewe after suffering knee ligament damage.

The former MK Dons midfielder is out of contract in the summer and may have played his last game for the Imps.

Ben House will also be sidelined after damaging his collarbone in the 2-1 defeat at Accrington.

Chris Maguire (hamstring) is also set to miss out again, but defenders Tayo Edun and Cohen Bramall could be available after injury.

New Crewe boss Alex Morris has confirmed that veteran striker Chris Porter has played his final game for the Alex.

The 38-year-old has not featured in Crewe’s last three matchday squads, with Morris saying both parties felt it was unfair to risk injury as Porter searches for a new club.

Morris, who was appointed full-time manager on Thursday after initially succeeding David Artell on an interim contract, could again be without Travis Johnson and Dan Agyei.

One or two Crewe youngsters will hope to get an opportunity to impress ahead of Crewe’s demotion to League Two.

