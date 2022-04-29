Jon Brady could keep Northampton unchanged when they face Exeter

Northampton manager Jon Brady could keep his side unchanged as they prepare to face Exeter.

The Cobblers boss stuck with the same starting line-up for the last three matches and could do so again.

Josh Eppiah was substituted off with 12 minutes to go after scoring twice against Leyton Orient at the weekend, but Brady revealed it was a precautionary move.

Northampton are currently third in the League Two table.

Offrande Zanzala is back available for Exeter as they travel to Sixfields.

The striker was ineligible for the win against Barrow as he was unable to face his parent club.

The win saw Exeter earn promotion into League One and they are currently tied on points with top side Forest Green in the race to become League Two champions.

Kyle Taylor (knee), Harry Kite (groin) and Alex Hartridge (hamstring) are all sidelined for Exeter.