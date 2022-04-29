Search

Sutton again waiting on fitness of Craig Eastmond ahead of Bradford clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Sutton are again waiting on the fitness of captain Craig Eastmond as they prepare to face Bradford on Saturday.

The midfielder has missed each of United’s last two games after suffering an injury in their 1-0 win over Newport earlier this month and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Fellow midfielder Harry Beautyman returned to the side and scored a goal in their 3-0 win over Crawley and is expected to line up once again.

Sutton could cement their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with victory over the Bantams.

Bradford will travel south with no new injury worries.

Elliot Watt and Jamie Walker suffered injuries in last week’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe but Mark Hughes confirmed both have trained all week ahead of the fixture.

Abo Eisa has not played since November after undergoing surgery on his hamstring and Saturday’s game could come too soon for the returning winger.

Captain Paudie O’Connor is available once again after he missed the win over Scunthorpe through suspension.

