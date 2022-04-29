Midfielder Ellis Iandolo suspended as Swindon welcome Barrow to County Ground

Swindon will be without Ellis Iandolo for the visit of Barrow on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder was given a second yellow card in their midweek victory over Forest Green and will face a one-match ban on the weekend.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott looks set to miss out again as he continues rehab on an injured shoulder.

Defenders Joe Tomlinson and Rob Hunt are both likely to miss the remaining games of the season.

Barrow could have Aaron Amadi-Holloway available for their trip to the County Ground.

The 29-year-old missed out on the Bluebirds’ 2-1 defeat to Exeter on Tuesday through injury but has since returned to training.

Midfielder Josh Kay is also available having served a one-match ban after receiving a second yellow card against Sutton earlier this month.

Defender Joe Grayson was an unused substitute in midweek as he continues to return from injury and could feature this time around.