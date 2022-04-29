Ipswich could be handed double boost for Charlton clash

Ipswich could be boosted by the return to contention of Wes Burns and Sone Aluko for their home game against Charlton.

Burns (ankle) and Aluko (knee) returned to training this week after recently missing out through injury and could be added to Kieran McKenna’s squad.

Matt Penney will also be assessed after missing last week’s draw at Crewe due to a dead leg.

McKenna’s side are hoping to close the season with their first win in six matches.

Charlton forward Elliot Lee is hoping to be back in action after being sidelined for four games.

Lee returned to full training this week and could be added to Johnnie Jackson’s squad.

But Sam Lavelle (shoulder), Scott Fraser (knee) and Ben Purrington have not recovered from their respective injuries.

The Addicks, one place behind Ipswich in mid-table, are bidding for a third straight win.