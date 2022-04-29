Ben Godfrey could miss rest of season for Everton

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh problem and may not return before the end of the season.
The centre-back was injured in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield.
Midfielders Donny Van De Beek (groin) and Andre Gomes miss out again but centre-back Yerry Mina returns after being rested against Liverpool.
Mateo Kovacic could return for Chelsea after ankle ligament trouble.
The Croatia midfielder was back in training on Friday, having suffered his ankle problem in the 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, April 17.
Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out of action due to a back issue, but Andreas Christensen could return after illness.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Holgate, Kenny, Branthwaite, Delph, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon, Price.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.
