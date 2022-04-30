Scotland’s David Ojabo selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

Scotland’s David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old linebacker, who was raised in Aberdeen after moving from Nigeria aged seven, had been projected as a first-round pick before tearing an Achilles tendon in March.

Ojabo suffered the injury during a pro-day workout drill at Michigan University and it proved enough for teams to pass on him on day one of the NFL’s annual event.

With the No. 45 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Ravens select David Ojabo! 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/8AhbXVMGoH — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

But his slide stopped when he was taken with the 45th pick on Friday.

Ojabo had not played the sport when he moved to America to go to a New Jersey high school, where he played basketball before being encouraged to give American football a go aged 17.

He learned quickly and a year later was playing for the University of Michigan’s team, the Wolverines.

The sweetest of surprises. 😌@DavidOjabo's family flew in from Scotland to be with him on #NFLDraft day. 🛬 The next step just became even more special. pic.twitter.com/tSQYKSDLe0 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 28, 2022

Last year he starred, making 11 sacks and helping his side win the Big 10 Championship.

His team-mate and fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick on Thursday.

Ojabo had his parents with him for the draft, after they were flown out from Aberdeen to surprise him.