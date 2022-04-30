Search

30 Apr 2022

Scotland’s David Ojabo selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

Scotland’s David Ojabo selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 2:55 AM

Scotland’s David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old linebacker, who was raised in Aberdeen after moving from Nigeria aged seven, had been projected as a first-round pick before tearing an Achilles tendon in March.

Ojabo suffered the injury during a pro-day workout drill at Michigan University and it proved enough for teams to pass on him on day one of the NFL’s annual event.

But his slide stopped when he was taken with the 45th pick on Friday.

Ojabo had not played the sport when he moved to America to go to a New Jersey high school, where he played basketball before being encouraged to give American football a go aged 17.

He learned quickly and a year later was playing for the University of Michigan’s team, the Wolverines.

Last year he starred, making 11 sacks and helping his side win the Big 10 Championship.

His team-mate and fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick on Thursday.

Ojabo had his parents with him for the draft, after they were flown out from Aberdeen to surprise him.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media