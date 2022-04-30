On this day in 2012 – Chambers and Millar cleared to represent GB at Olympics

Sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar were cleared to be selected for the London 2012 Olympics on this day a decade ago.

Chambers and Millar had been handed lifetime bans by the British Olympic Association (BOA) for doping offences in 2004.

However, their availability for the Games was confirmed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared the BOA’s ruling was not in compliance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations.

In a statement, CAS said: “The by-law is a doping sanction and is therefore not in compliance with the WADA code. The CAS confirms the view of the WADA foundation board as indicated in its decision.

“Therefore, the appeal of BOA is rejected, and the decision of the WADA foundation board is confirmed.”

UK Athletics also issued a statement confirming that athletes affected by the lifetime ban would now be eligible for selection.

Bradley Wiggins and David Millar training on Box Hill today, by BC's photographer @PhilOCPhotos #RoadCycling pic.twitter.com/S9IipFfw — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) July 26, 2012

The statement said: “UK Athletics has always supported the BOA by-law but welcomes the clarity the CAS decision brings to this issue.

“Athletes affected by the ruling are now eligible for the team, in both individual and relay events, and will be subject to the same selection criteria and process as every other British athlete.”

Both athletes went on to be selected for the London Games, where Chambers reached the semi-finals of the 100 metres while Millar was part of the GB road race cycling team.