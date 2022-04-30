Search

30 Apr 2022

Alfie May rescues late point as 10-man Cheltenham earn draw in Cambridge finale

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Alfie May rescued a last-minute point as 10-man Cheltenham clinched a 2-2 draw at Cambridge on the closing day of the League One season.

The game burst into life after 22 minutes as both sides’ top scorers netted within a minute.

The U’s took the lead through Sam Smith’s 20th goal of the season, a fine low finish from the edge of the area, but the visitors were level straight from kick-off.

May latched onto a deflected shot before rounding Will Mannion and netting for the 25th time in the campaign.

Five minutes after half-time the hosts went back ahead, with Jack Iredale’s angled delivery into the box smashed home brilliantly on the volley by Smith.

Shilow Tracey should have extended the lead soon after but was denied by Scott Flinders, who also made a good stop from Liam Bennett’s blast.

Cheltenham played the last eight minutes with 10 men following Will Boyle’s second booking.

They still found time to equalise in the first minute of added time, May pouncing on a Jubril Okedina error to fire home and leave the visitors 15th as Cambridge ended the campaign a place higher.

