Search

30 Apr 2022

Rotherham celebrate promotion to Championship as win relegates Gillingham

Rotherham celebrate promotion to Championship as win relegates Gillingham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Rotherham celebrated promotion from League One after goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and debutant Georgie Kelly saw them beat Gillingham 2-0 and relegate the Kent side in the process.

The Millers finally made their first-half dominance count when Edmonds-Green met Michael Ihiekwe’s goal-bound header to poke home from close range after 34 minutes.

Michael Smith missed a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage three minutes later but fired wide after latching onto Chiedozie Ogbene’s pinpoint delivery.

Ben Thompson beat the offside trap but his effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage-time as Gillingham came within inches of an equaliser.

Ogbene narrowly missed the target from 20 yards and Ben Wiles was twice denied by excellent saves from Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman shortly after half-time.

A draw would have been enough to extend Gillingham’s nine-year stay in the third tier but their survival hopes were dashed when substitute Kelly fired past the helpless Chapman at the death.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media